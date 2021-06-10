Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,028 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,275,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

