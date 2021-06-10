Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,038 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $138.67 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.