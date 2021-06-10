Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,287 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

