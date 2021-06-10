Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,394 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Endava worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of DAVA opened at $104.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $105.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.