Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.42 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

FTDR opened at $51.32 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

