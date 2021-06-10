Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of International Game Technology worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE IGT opened at $25.54 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.