Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 365,755 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 120.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $24,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 826,294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $11,813,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $9,599,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $7,825,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CADE stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.