Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $4,792.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,884.44. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,050.00 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.