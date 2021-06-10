SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $22.04 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00182324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00199241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.21 or 0.01321882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,637.28 or 1.00019694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

