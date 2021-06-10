Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,111,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.