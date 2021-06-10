Schnieders Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $312,858,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after buying an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

