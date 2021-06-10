Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Shares of PRU opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

