Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPG opened at $135.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

