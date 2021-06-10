Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,064,541.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $445,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at $445,697.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 986,831 shares of company stock worth $73,143,546.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.