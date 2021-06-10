Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.74 and a 12-month high of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.