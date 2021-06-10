Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,381 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,053,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $31,572,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.03. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $753,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

