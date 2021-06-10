Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $194.48 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $196.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.34. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

