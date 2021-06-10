Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $150.43 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,172 shares of company stock worth $74,860,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

