Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 697.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after buying an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in StoneCo by 43.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in StoneCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,283,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $62.39 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

