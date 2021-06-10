Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIC stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.