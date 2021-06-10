Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Shares Up 8.4%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.95 and last traded at C$25.88. 355,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 410,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCR. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.