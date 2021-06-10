Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Argus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,655. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

