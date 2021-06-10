Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.96.

STX stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

