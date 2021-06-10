SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.92

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 3790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 81.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

