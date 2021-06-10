SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.89.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

