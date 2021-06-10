Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,962 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for about 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.53% of IHS Markit worth $216,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $88,529,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 191.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,397,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,283,000 after acquiring an additional 918,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $106.43. 3,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,230. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $109.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.