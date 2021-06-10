Sei Investments Co. Has $83.79 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 124,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $83,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.42. The company had a trading volume of 47,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $171.27 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.