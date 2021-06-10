Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,938 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Public Storage worth $101,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,487. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.23. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $295.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

