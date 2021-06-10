Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,999,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $186,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.57. 61,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,527. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

