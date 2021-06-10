Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Semtech worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

