Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.31. 149,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,258,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Specifically, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,276,039 shares of company stock worth $23,115,103 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.