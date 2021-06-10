Serge Saxonov Sells 15,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares in the company, valued at $168,491,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $125,410.86.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00.

10x Genomics stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.16. 871,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.82. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $203.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $14,459,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $181,568,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

