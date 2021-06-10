Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report $837.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $836.10 million to $838.10 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $820.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SCI opened at $53.56 on Monday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

