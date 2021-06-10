ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 404.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $18.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.37. 55,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.87 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

