ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $74,555,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $21.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $485.82. The company had a trading volume of 87,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,969. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.87 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

