ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $695.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOW. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

NOW stock opened at $464.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.61, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.09. ServiceNow has a one year low of $372.87 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

