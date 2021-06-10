Seth B. Cohen Sells 30,000 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at $568,088.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CSLT opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.13 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 505,603 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 923,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

