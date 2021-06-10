Seven Oaks Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVOK) Trading Up 0.2%

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 14,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 176,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

