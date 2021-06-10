SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

