Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56.70 ($0.74). Approximately 525,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,685,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £123.77 million and a PE ratio of -25.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

