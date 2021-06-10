ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $189.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.67.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $171.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.31. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $182.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,613,364. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

