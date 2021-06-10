Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lessened by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,215.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,175.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $713.23 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

