Signature Chain Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $4,232.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00849815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00089428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.67 or 0.08508205 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

