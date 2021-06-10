Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 98,308 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $23,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

