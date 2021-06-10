Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Similarweb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. Similarweb has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $22.99.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

