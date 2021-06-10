Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Similarweb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. Similarweb has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $22.99.
About Similarweb
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.