Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Raised by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $135.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

