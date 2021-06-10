Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

SLP stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

