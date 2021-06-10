Siobhán Moriarty Buys 4 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty purchased 4 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($181.08).

Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Siobhán Moriarty bought 4 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,258 ($42.57) per share, for a total transaction of £130.32 ($170.26).

DGE stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,457 ($45.17). 1,637,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,115. The company has a market capitalization of £80.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,276.06.

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,475.67 ($45.41).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.