Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,445. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $252.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of -1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.30.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

