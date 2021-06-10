Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after buying an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.61. 42,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,467. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

